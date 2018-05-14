Man charged with stabbing wife, slashing tires outside Fayette County Walmart

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A West Virginia man was charged with assault Sunday after police say he slashed his wife's tires and stabbed her with pruning shears in the parking lot of a South Union Township Walmart.

State police in Uniontown said Robert B. Carpenter Jr., 55, of the Bruceton Mills area, had separated from his wife and was meeting with her in the Walmart parking lot to exchange a debit card around 3 p.m. Sunday.

They got into an argument and Carpenter slashed all four tires on his wife's Dodge Caravan, then attacked her with the pruning shears, leaving her with cuts on her right hand and forearm, police said. Medics transported her from the scene with non-life-threatening wounds.

Carpenter had fled the scene, but police broadcast descriptions of him and his vehicle and located him about a mile away. Officers arrested him without incident and charged him with aggravated assault, terroristic threats, possessing a weapon, simple assault, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and harassment.

He remained at the Fayette County Prison on $200,000 bail, though online court records say he was also being held without bond for another incident the same day involving a burglary.