Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Regional

Man charged with stabbing wife, slashing tires outside Fayette County Walmart

Matthew Santoni
Matthew Santoni | Monday, May 14, 2018, 5:33 a.m.
Robert B. Carpenter, Jr.
Fayette County Prison
Robert B. Carpenter, Jr.

Updated 5 hours ago

A West Virginia man was charged with assault Sunday after police say he slashed his wife's tires and stabbed her with pruning shears in the parking lot of a South Union Township Walmart.

State police in Uniontown said Robert B. Carpenter Jr., 55, of the Bruceton Mills area, had separated from his wife and was meeting with her in the Walmart parking lot to exchange a debit card around 3 p.m. Sunday.

They got into an argument and Carpenter slashed all four tires on his wife's Dodge Caravan, then attacked her with the pruning shears, leaving her with cuts on her right hand and forearm, police said. Medics transported her from the scene with non-life-threatening wounds.

Carpenter had fled the scene, but police broadcast descriptions of him and his vehicle and located him about a mile away. Officers arrested him without incident and charged him with aggravated assault, terroristic threats, possessing a weapon, simple assault, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and harassment.

He remained at the Fayette County Prison on $200,000 bail, though online court records say he was also being held without bond for another incident the same day involving a burglary.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me