Police: Indiana man shakes daughter who wandered off, resists arresting officers
Updated 15 minutes ago
An Indiana Borough man was arrested Sunday after police said his toddler daughter wandered off and he reacted by shaking her and resisting officers who tried to arrest him.
Police were called to the 200 block of school street around 4:10 p.m. Sunday to find an unattended toddler wandering the street, barefoot in the rain. When the girl's father, identified in a news release as Kadeem Meggett of Indiana, arrived, he tried to walk away with the girl — lifting her in the air, “viciously yelling at her” and shaking her, police said.
Officers tried to arrest Meggett and he resisted before he was eventually taken into custody, police said.
They charged him with child endangerment, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and reckless endangerment; he was transported to the Indiana County Jail to await arraignment.
Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724 836 6660, msantoni@tribweb.com or on Twitter @msantoni.