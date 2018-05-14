DUI suspected in motorcycle crash that injured 2, police say
Two people were injured in a motorcycle crash Friday in Indiana County.
State police said the driver of the 2002 Harley Davidson Lowrider was traveling on Tunnelton Road at 8 p.m. in Conemaugh Township when the motorcycle left the road and struck a ditch. Police said Gregory L. Larimer, 44, of Delmont and his passenger, Pollyann Zeller, 58, of Saltsburg, were thrown from the motorcycle.
Both were transported to AHN Forbes Hospital in Monroeville for treatment, police said. The nature and extent of their injuries was not detailed by police in a news release.
Larimer was arrested for suspicion of under the influence of alcohol and a controlled substance, according to police. No charges had been filed Monday. Police said they are awaiting lab results. Authorities confiscated a small amount of marijuana and a brass smoking device from him following the crash.
