Regional

$2 million in state grants helps preserve local history

Stephen Huba
Stephen Huba | Monday, May 14, 2018, 12:18 p.m.
A major tourist attraction today, Frank Lloyd Wright's Fallingwater was built in the 1930s for department store owners Liliane and Edgar Kaufmann. (Laurel Highlands Visitors Bureau)
Frank Lloyd Wright's signature Fallingwater home in Fayette County was among the area historical landmarks to receive grants recently from the state Historical & Museum Commission .

The $50,000 grant to Fallingwater will support its general operations, the commission said.

Nearly $2 million in grants were awarded to 142 museums and county historical societies in the latest round announced by the commission. Allegheny County institutions received a total of $271,915, while Westmoreland County institutions received $28,516.

The grant program is designed to support the general operations of eligible museums and official county historical societies that are not supported by other state agency funding programs, the commission said.

Award amounts are based on a percentage of the museum's previous year's operating budget. The maximum any museum can receive is $50,000. All official county historical societies receive a $4,000 minimum grant.

The other recipients in southwestern Pennsylvania were:

ALLEGHENY COUNTY

Carnegie Institute -- $50,000

Children's Museum of Pittsburgh -- $50,000

Frick Art & Historical Center -- $50,000

Historical Society of Western Pennsylvania -- $50,000

The Holocaust Center of the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh -- $9,497

Rivers of Steel -- Steel Industry Heritage Corporation -- $35,250

Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall and Museum Trust Inc. -- $27,168

INDIANA COUNTY

Historical and Genealogical Society of Indiana County -- $4,000

SOMERSET COUNTY

Historical and Genealogical Society of Somerset County -- $4,000

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Pennsylvania Trolley Museum -- $8,818

WESTMORELAND COUNTY

Fort Ligonier Association -- $16,215

Ligonier Valley Historical Society -- $4,000

West Overton Museums -- $4,000

Westmoreland County Historical Society -- $4,301

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.

