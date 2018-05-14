Week of storms kicks off with tornado touching down in Somerset County, National Weather Service says

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A week likely filled with thunderstorms began with reports of a tornado touching down in Somerset County on Sunday night.

Tribune-Review news partner WPXI confirmed through the National Weather Service that a tornado touched down twice around 5:34 p.m. in Gray and around 5:55 p.m. two miles north of Kantner.

It was a stark beginning to a week where the constant chance of a thunderstorm doesn't dip below 30 percent.

The NWS is calling for daily thunderstorms due to a frontal boundary “that's pretty much taken up residence in Western Pennsylvania,” according to meteorologist Matthew Kramar.

A lack of strong wind in the upper levels of the atmosphere, Kramar said, leaves in place a humid mass of air just south of the frontal boundary.

“It heats up during the day, storms come through and eliminate that energy, and then that recharges during the night and repeats the next day,” he said.

As the atmosphere's energy recharges each day, that frontal boundary is serving as the focus for the week's thunderstorms.

“We're expecting daily rounds of thunderstorms until something moves through to shift it out,” Kramar said.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.