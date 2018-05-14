Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Regional

Week of storms kicks off with tornado touching down in Somerset County, National Weather Service says

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Monday, May 14, 2018, 4:42 p.m.
Rain falls as a couple makes their way into a shop along West Main St. in Ligonier, on Monday, May 14, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Raindrops are seen on a cherry tree next to the Ligonier Valley Library, as storms move through Westmoreland County, on Monday, May 14, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Bob Crupie, 75, of Larimer in North Huntingdon Twp, braves the rain while fishing at Twin Lakes Park, in Hempfield Twp, on Monday, May 14, 2018. 'Fish bite more in the morning but I can't get out in the morning because I take my grandson to school, so my fishing hasn't been very good this year.'
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Bob Crupie, 75, of Larimer, North Huntingdon Township, fishes in the rain at Twin Lakes Park in Hempfield Township on Monday, May 14, 2018. 'Fish bite more in the morning, but I can't get out in the morning because I take my grandson to school, so my fishing hasn't been very good this year,' Crupie said. According to the National Weather Service, at least a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms will remain for the remainder of this week. The agency calls for daily thunderstorms due to a frontal boundary “that’s pretty much taken up residence in Western Pennsylvania,” according to Matthew Kramar, a NWS meteorologist in the Moon Township office. “We’re expecting daily rounds of thunderstorms until something moves through to shift it out.”
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
A week likely filled with thunderstorms began with reports of a tornado touching down in Somerset County on Sunday night.

Tribune-Review news partner WPXI confirmed through the National Weather Service that a tornado touched down twice around 5:34 p.m. in Gray and around 5:55 p.m. two miles north of Kantner.

It was a stark beginning to a week where the constant chance of a thunderstorm doesn't dip below 30 percent.

The NWS is calling for daily thunderstorms due to a frontal boundary “that's pretty much taken up residence in Western Pennsylvania,” according to meteorologist Matthew Kramar.

A lack of strong wind in the upper levels of the atmosphere, Kramar said, leaves in place a humid mass of air just south of the frontal boundary.

“It heats up during the day, storms come through and eliminate that energy, and then that recharges during the night and repeats the next day,” he said.

As the atmosphere's energy recharges each day, that frontal boundary is serving as the focus for the week's thunderstorms.

“We're expecting daily rounds of thunderstorms until something moves through to shift it out,” Kramar said.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

