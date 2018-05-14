Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Regional

'Click it or ticket' seat belt enforcement starts today

Matthew Medsger
Matthew Medsger | Monday, May 14, 2018, 6:48 p.m.
The Pennsylvania State Police are joining PennDOT and law enforcement agencies across the country for the national “Click It or Ticket” seat belt enforcement campaign.

Beginning today and running through June 3, the yearly enforcement campaign aims to reduce traffic fatalities by keeping people in their cars.

“Seat belts are the first line of defense in the event of a motor vehicle crash, and buckling up is the number one thing drivers and passengers can do to keep themselves safe in a car,” Maj. James B. Basinger, director, Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Patrol, said in a release. “Adults should wear a seat belt — every trip, every time — and ensure children are properly buckled in an appropriate child passenger safety seat.”

According to officials, last year there were 378 deaths as a result of not wearing a seat belt, down from 408 in 2016.

State laws requires motorists to wear seat belts and requires children to be properly restrained in car seats or booster seats. During the campaign, officials say law enforcement will adopt a “zero-tolerance approach toward violators.”

“The consistent use of seat belts and child passenger safety seats save lives,” PennDOT Secretary Leslie Richards said in a release. “Through continued enforcement and education, we hope to see more people taking the simple step of buckling up and fewer fatal crashes on Pennsylvania's roads.”

For more information on seat belt safety visit, www.penndot.gov/safety.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.

