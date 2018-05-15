Troopers need help identifying woman who stole Roku devices from Walmart
Updated 13 hours ago
State police need help identifying a woman who allegedly stole four Roku streaming devices from a Walmart in Indiana County last month.
Troopers said the woman and a man entered the Burrell Township store together on April 28 at 2:45 p.m. and separated while inside. The woman was seen concealing four of the devices before meeting back up with the man and leaving the store without paying for the items, according to a news release.
Police said the woman was stopped by store associates, but she could not be detained. The pair fled in a blue Honda Accord. Police said the value of the devices totals about $276.
Troopers know the identity of the man involved, but did not release it. Anyone with information about the woman's identity is asked to call state police at 724-357-1960.
Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.