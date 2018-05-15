Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Regional

Public hearings scheduled in June on Duquesne Light rate increase request

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Tuesday, May 15, 2018, 9:48 a.m.

Updated 16 hours ago

Duquesne Light customers will be able to voice their thoughts on the company's proposed $133.8 million rate increase at two public hearings in June.

The state Public Utility Commission has scheduled hearings in Pittsburgh and Beaver County on June 14.

The hearings will be held at 1 p.m. at Piatt Place at 301 Fifth Ave. in Pittsburgh, and at 6 p.m. at Park Inn by Radisson at 7195 Eastwood Road in Big Beaver Township.

The commission voted April 19 to investigate Duquesne Light's requested distribution rate increase . The company's request has been suspended for up to seven months while the commission determines what, if any, rate increase is justified.

The commission has to make a decision by Dec. 20.

While the company proposed an annual rate increase of about $133.8 million, the increase to customers over current charges is $81.6 million, or 16.13 percent, according to the commission. The difference is because the proposed rate increase includes $52.2 million recovered through surcharges.

Under the request, the monthly electric bill for an average residential customer using 600 kilowatt-hours per month would increase by 8.82 percent, from $98.15 to $106.80.

An average commercial customer using 10,000 kilowatt-hours would increase by 2.92 percent, from $984.94 to $1,013.71. An average industrial customer using 200,000 kilowatt-hours would increase by 2.32 percent, from $18,730.50 to $19,165.27.

The company has said the rate increase is needed to pay for equipment upgrades and new distribution technologies.

Duquesne Light provides electric distribution service to nearly 597,000 residential and business customers in Allegheny and Beaver counties.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me