Public hearings scheduled in June on Duquesne Light rate increase request

Information on the state Public Utility Commission's ratemaking process is available here: www.puc.pa.gov/general/consumer_ed/pdf/Ratemaking_Complaints.pdf

Duquesne Light customers will be able to voice their thoughts on the company's proposed $133.8 million rate increase at two public hearings in June.

The state Public Utility Commission has scheduled hearings in Pittsburgh and Beaver County on June 14.

The hearings will be held at 1 p.m. at Piatt Place at 301 Fifth Ave. in Pittsburgh, and at 6 p.m. at Park Inn by Radisson at 7195 Eastwood Road in Big Beaver Township.

The commission voted April 19 to investigate Duquesne Light's requested distribution rate increase . The company's request has been suspended for up to seven months while the commission determines what, if any, rate increase is justified.

The commission has to make a decision by Dec. 20.

While the company proposed an annual rate increase of about $133.8 million, the increase to customers over current charges is $81.6 million, or 16.13 percent, according to the commission. The difference is because the proposed rate increase includes $52.2 million recovered through surcharges.

Under the request, the monthly electric bill for an average residential customer using 600 kilowatt-hours per month would increase by 8.82 percent, from $98.15 to $106.80.

An average commercial customer using 10,000 kilowatt-hours would increase by 2.92 percent, from $984.94 to $1,013.71. An average industrial customer using 200,000 kilowatt-hours would increase by 2.32 percent, from $18,730.50 to $19,165.27.

The company has said the rate increase is needed to pay for equipment upgrades and new distribution technologies.

Duquesne Light provides electric distribution service to nearly 597,000 residential and business customers in Allegheny and Beaver counties.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.