New York man pleads guilty to fake credit card conspiracy targeting Western Pa. stores

A New York man pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge for his role in a fake credit card scheme that bilked more than $91,000 from businesses in Western Pennsylvania, federal prosecutors in Pittsburgh said.

Dashamae Wayne, 27, of the St. Albans, Queens section of New York City, was accused of working with conspirators to use counterfeit credit cards at multiple stores in the region to buy gift cards and merchandise in June 2016, U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady said.

Wayne faces a maximum sentence of up to five years in prison, a $250,000 fine or both.

At least five others were charged with participating in the same bogus credit card scheme, including Jersey City resident Isaac Johnson and Brooklyn residents Christopher Candelaria, William Candelaria, Corey Howard and Renaldo D. Coleman.

Officials said the stores targeted included Giant Eagle and Sam's Club.

Coleman pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge in January.

U.S. District Judge Nora Barry Fischer scheduled Wayne's sentencing hearing for Nov. 2.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Gregory C. Melucci is prosecuting the case with help from the Western Pennsylvania Financial Crimes Task Force, a multi-agency effort focused on combating financial crimes such as identity fraud.

