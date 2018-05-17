Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Regional

Roads reopen but flood watch returns for Western Pennsylvania

Matthew Santoni
Matthew Santoni | Thursday, May 17, 2018, 5:30 a.m.
Numerous roads in the South Hills are closed because of flooding on Wednesday, May 16, 2018.
Courtesy of WPXI-TV
Numerous roads in the South Hills are closed because of flooding on Wednesday, May 16, 2018.

Updated 4 hours ago

Hard work around the region reopened some of the roads closed by Wednesday night's flash flooding in time for Thursday morning's commute, though parts of the region remain under a flood watch.

An Allegheny County 911 supervisor said Route 51 reopened early Thursday morning, hours after Saw Mill Run overflowed its banks and covered parts of the roadway between the West End Bridge and the Baldwin/Whitehall line.

Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV reported that Route 88/Library Road in the area of McNeilly Road in Overbrook didn't reopen until about 5:30 a.m. because of debris left behind by flooding. Crews were still working to clean and repair parts of Beck's Run Road that had been flooded or washed out.

Service on the Port Authority of Allegheny County's South Busway and Blue Line light rail were suspended between 7:30 and 7:45 Wednesday evening by flooding and debris. The busway reopened at about 10:30 p.m., and spokesman Adam Brandolph said the Blue Line reopened by 3 a.m. so the day's first trains were able to enter service on time.

"We sincerely apologize to any riders who were inconvenienced last night, and want to thank both our employees who spent the night removing mud and debris this morning, and to the first responders who closed roads and helped keep everyone safe last night," Brandolph said.

Westmoreland County 911 also said all county roads closed by flooding had reopened Thursday. Flash flooding in Westmoreland County wasn't as severe as it was in Allegheny County's South Hills, but flash flooding hit areas including Sewickley Township, Sutersville and South Huntingdon.

The National Weather Service in Moon said a flood watch would go back into effect at 8 a.m. until Friday evening for parts of the region, including Westmoreland, Somerset, Fayette and Greene counties, where another inch to 2 inches of rain could fall over the next few days, said meteorologist Pat Herald.

Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724 836 6660, msantoni@tribweb.com or on Twitter @msantoni.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me