Roads reopen but flood watch returns for Western Pennsylvania

Hard work around the region reopened some of the roads closed by Wednesday night's flash flooding in time for Thursday morning's commute, though parts of the region remain under a flood watch.

An Allegheny County 911 supervisor said Route 51 reopened early Thursday morning, hours after Saw Mill Run overflowed its banks and covered parts of the roadway between the West End Bridge and the Baldwin/Whitehall line.

51 is OPEN after severe flooding last night. Crews worked overnight to get this cleaned up... we will show you NEW video starting at 4:30 on @WPXI pic.twitter.com/Ee2gmZVwfi — Gabriella DeLuca (@GabriellaDeLuca) May 17, 2018

Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV reported that Route 88/Library Road in the area of McNeilly Road in Overbrook didn't reopen until about 5:30 a.m. because of debris left behind by flooding. Crews were still working to clean and repair parts of Beck's Run Road that had been flooded or washed out.

The water is gone... But the road closed signs are not! I'm taking you to Overbrook and showing you the situation right now on Channel 11 Morning News. WATCH @WPXI . pic.twitter.com/L6rc5yNtS6 — Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) May 17, 2018

I called 911 to get someone out here to help with the traffic confusion along Library in Overbrook. Pittsburgh Police just arrived on scene to re-open the road. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/TWgxldsxmt — Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) May 17, 2018

Service on the Port Authority of Allegheny County's South Busway and Blue Line light rail were suspended between 7:30 and 7:45 Wednesday evening by flooding and debris. The busway reopened at about 10:30 p.m., and spokesman Adam Brandolph said the Blue Line reopened by 3 a.m. so the day's first trains were able to enter service on time.

"We sincerely apologize to any riders who were inconvenienced last night, and want to thank both our employees who spent the night removing mud and debris this morning, and to the first responders who closed roads and helped keep everyone safe last night," Brandolph said.

This was the scene on the Blue Line near Kilarney about four hours ago... pic.twitter.com/cfupiCj91l — Port Authority PGH (@PGHtransit) May 17, 2018

Westmoreland County 911 also said all county roads closed by flooding had reopened Thursday. Flash flooding in Westmoreland County wasn't as severe as it was in Allegheny County's South Hills, but flash flooding hit areas including Sewickley Township, Sutersville and South Huntingdon.

The National Weather Service in Moon said a flood watch would go back into effect at 8 a.m. until Friday evening for parts of the region, including Westmoreland, Somerset, Fayette and Greene counties, where another inch to 2 inches of rain could fall over the next few days, said meteorologist Pat Herald.

Expect more showers today, and more widespread rain tonight and Friday. A flood watch will be in effect for part of the Upper Ohio Valley Region through Friday. Track rain and warnings at -> https://t.co/R38AcFOdTY pic.twitter.com/8sADiGqoa9 — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) May 17, 2018

