'I'm blessed': World War II veteran to celebrate 100th birthday with family, friends in Uniontown

Fouad Simon John will have enough people at his birthday party for every year of his life – and then some.

An estimated 115 people – five children, dozens of grandchildren and great-grandchildren, innumerable cousins, neighbors and friends – are expected to attend the Saturday gathering at St. George Maronite Catholic Church in Uniontown. John, of Lemont Furnace near Uniontown, turned 100 on Wednesday.

He attributes his longevity to levity.

"He's always cheerful, singing, laughing," said his oldest daughter, Eileen Plumb. "He doesn't take things too seriously. He's more on the light-hearted side."

John's 100th birthday party will feature traditional Lebanese food made by St. George parishioners as a tribute to the Mediterranean diet he grew up eating.

John was raised Maronite Catholic in a home where Arabic was the primary language. The youngest of seven children, he graduated from Uniontown's St. John High School and studied biology at Saint Vincent College.

Then World War II started.

John was drafted and served as an Army medic in the Pacific Theater, seeing combat action in the Gilbert and Marshall Islands campaign and in the Ryukyu Islands (Okinawa).

"You went in behind the troops, and when somebody got shot, you took care of them, patched them up so they wouldn't bleed to death," he told his granddaughter Natalie Plumb in 2013. "They used maybe their shirt or whatever they had. Then the medic took them back to the aid station."

Although taciturn about his wartime experiences, John shared one story for a video produced by Natalie Plumb, 28, of Washington, D.C.

"They sent us to the South Pacific," he said. "We were walking at night. I met one of my friends, Tagliaferri, and we kept on walking, and all of a sudden, I heard he got killed. In a matter of seconds, I lost a friend. That was a sad moment."

John acknowledged suffering from "shell shock" and remembering a lot of things that he prefers not to recount.

"I was in the infirmary for a while, but I got through it," he said.

The proud Lebanese American earned three Bronze Stars, a Good Conduct Medal and other military honors. "Every time you win something, they hang something around you – just like you're a Christmas tree," he said.

The video also shows him taking communion at St. George, showing off his Army uniform and medals, and dancing to the 1979 Sister Sledge hit "We Are Family."

"What do you think? I'm 16?" he said.

Upon his return to Fayette County after the war, John went to work at his father's wholesaling business. After it closed, he worked as a teacher at the St. Mary Nativity Elementary School, Uniontown, and as an insurance salesman, his daughter said.

He married his wife, Sophia, in 1950, and they raised a family of five children. She died in 1994.

"The dear Lord took care of me for 95 years," he said in 2013. "I'm blessed – got a nice family, nice grandchildren, beautiful great-grandchildren. What more do I want?"

Also on Saturday, John and all other American military veterans, living and deceased, will be remembered at the 24th annual Memorial Mass in Washington, D.C. Chief celebrant will be Archbishop Timothy P. Broglio of the Archdiocese for the Military Services, USA, which serves American Catholic military personnel worldwide.

