Canines will strut their stuff at Memorial Weekend Classic dog show in New Castle
Updated 4 hours ago
Thousands of dogs from throughout the region will converge on New Castle over Memorial Day weekend for the annual Memorial Classic Dog Show .
Hosted by the Altoona Area, Trumbull County and New Castle kennel clubs and the Cocker Spaniel Club of Western Pennsylvania, the show will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., May 24-28 at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds, 464 Midway Road in New Castle.
There is a $5 parking fee.
Judging and junior showmanship competitions will take place daily, along with the National Owner-Handled Series, where competitors will vie for a spot at the AKC National Championships in December.
Obedience and rally trials will be held May 24 and 26, and an American Kennel Club-sanctioned puppy competition will take place May 26 and 28.
For more, or to view the show program, click here .
