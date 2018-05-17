Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Regional

Canines will strut their stuff at Memorial Weekend Classic dog show in New Castle

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Thursday, May 17, 2018, 11:57 a.m.
Champion Bayard Yours Truly, a long coat Chihuahua, is shown at the Western Pennsylvania Kennel Association's 2015 dog show in Monroeville. Several regional kennel clubs will partner to host the Memorial Weekend Classic Dog Show, May 24-28, 2018, in New Castle.
Justin Merriman | Tribune-Review
Champion Bayard Yours Truly, a long coat Chihuahua, is shown at the Western Pennsylvania Kennel Association's 2015 dog show in Monroeville. Several regional kennel clubs will partner to host the Memorial Weekend Classic Dog Show, May 24-28, 2018, in New Castle.

Updated 4 hours ago

Thousands of dogs from throughout the region will converge on New Castle over Memorial Day weekend for the annual Memorial Classic Dog Show .

Hosted by the Altoona Area, Trumbull County and New Castle kennel clubs and the Cocker Spaniel Club of Western Pennsylvania, the show will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., May 24-28 at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds, 464 Midway Road in New Castle.

There is a $5 parking fee.

Judging and junior showmanship competitions will take place daily, along with the National Owner-Handled Series, where competitors will vie for a spot at the AKC National Championships in December.

Obedience and rally trials will be held May 24 and 26, and an American Kennel Club-sanctioned puppy competition will take place May 26 and 28.

For more, or to view the show program, click here .

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me