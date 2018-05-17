Dog survey to include 23 Western Pennsylvania shelters

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Twenty-three dog shelters in southwestern Pennsylvania will participate in a first-of-its-kind survey of dog shelters by the Mississippi State University College of Veterinary Medicine , the university said.

The survey will include more than 400 animal shelters in five states: Mississippi, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Colorado and Oklahoma.

The goal of the survey, funded by the Stanton Foundation, is to gather detailed information on the number and physical characteristics of dogs entering shelters and what happens to them, the university said.

“The information will be beneficial to shelter operators, policymakers and, ultimately, dog owners across the nation,” said Dr. Kent H. Hoblet, dean of MSU's College of Veterinary Medicine. “It will provide vital insights into patterns and behaviors regarding dog ownership, adoption, transfers, outcomes and resource distribution.”

The team of researchers and students conducting the survey will visit shelters in person to gather data. The college is offering an honorarium of $100 to each participating shelter.

Among the participating local shelters are:

• 10 in Allegheny County;

• 7 in Westmoreland County;

• 2 in Washington County;

• 2 in Indiana County;

• 1 in Fayette County; and

• 1 Somerset County.

The participating states were chosen because they each have a registry of shelters and represent “key geographic regions” in the United States, the university said.

Mississippi State officials would not provide a list of participating shelters.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.