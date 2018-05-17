Greater Pittsburgh home sales up 'significantly' in April

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pittsburgh area home sales are up significantly from last month, and inventory continues its steady decline. Home prices also are on the rise, according to the latest RE/MAX National Housing Report.

Of the four counties in the Greater Pittsburgh area, Allegheny County had the most home sales in April at 1,248, and Allegheny and Washington counties had the highest median home price at $170,000, according to the May National Housing Report.

The national report studies multiple listing service, or MLS, data from 53 metropolitan areas. Greater Pittsburgh includes Allegheny, Westmoreland, Washington and Beaver counties.

Throughout the country, homes sales increased 2.3 percent in April, compared to this time last year, despite the ever-shrinking inventory. Thirty-eight of the 53 markets included in the report posted more sales than in April 2017, while the 2.5 months of inventory tied with March as the smallest ever.

Until the area sees an increase in new home construction, there will continue to be a strain on inventory and a steady rise in median sales price, the report said.

Year-over-year highlights for the region (from April 2017 to April 2018) include:

• Home sales up by 1.3 percent

• Median sales price up by 7.6 percent (at $160,000)

• Average days on market down by one day

• Months' supply at 2.1 months (6 months is considered balanced)

Months' supply of inventory is the total number of residential properties listed for sale at the end of the month (current inventory) divided by the number of sales contracts signed during the month.

In Westmoreland County:

• Home sales were up by 0.3 percent from April 2017 (330) to April 2018 (331)

• Median sales price – $132,000 – was up by 2 percent compared to last year

• Average days on market was up by four days (96)

In Allegheny County:

• Home sales were up by 3.4 percent from April 2017 (1,207) to April 2018 (1,248)

• Median sales price – $170,000 – was up by 12 percent compared to last year

• Average days on market was down by four days (73)

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.