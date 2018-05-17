Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Regional

Super PAC with Southwestern Pennsylvania office redefining role of outside spending

Wes Venteicher
Wes Venteicher | Thursday, May 17, 2018, 5:54 p.m.
U.S. Reps. Keith Rothfus, foreground, and Bill Shuster, who is the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee chairman, hold a press conference at the Emsworth Locks and Dams to discuss the importance of water infrastructure and the status of the Upper Ohio River Navigation project on Wednesday, April 6, 2016.
Sidney Davis | Tribune-Review
U.S. Reps. Keith Rothfus, foreground, and Bill Shuster, who is the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee chairman, hold a press conference at the Emsworth Locks and Dams to discuss the importance of water infrastructure and the status of the Upper Ohio River Navigation project on Wednesday, April 6, 2016.

Updated 10 hours ago

A Republican super PAC's office in Southwestern Pennsylvania is part of a vast field operation that is redefining the role of deep-pocketed outside groups in elections, according to a Thursday report in POLITICO.

The Congressional Leadership Fund, which announced it would open an office to support third-term Rep. Keith Rothfus, R-Sewickley, has collected $71 million and opened 34 offices around the country with 4,000 student volunteers, according to the report .

The fund is a super PAC that can raise unlimited amounts of money from corporations, unions and individuals and then spend unlimited amounts promoting or opposing political candidates as long as it doesn't contribute or deal directly with candidates' campaigns.

Corry Bliss, the group's executive director, told POLITICO the group is trying to move beyond “cookie-cutter ads” by using volunteers to knock on voters' doors months before elections.

The article summarizes CLF's strategy: “While the group's new in-house research team digs for negative information on Democrats, its data department polls key swing districts to identify issues that high-propensity swing voters care about most. Then the group sends its volunteers to talk to those voters in person, armed with literature and talking points touting what GOP incumbents have done to advance those causes.”

The group opened two offices in the area before the March 13 special election between Republican Rick Saccone and Democrat Conor Lamb. The group spent $450,000 supporting Saccone, who lost the election, and about $3 million attacking Lamb, who won.

Lamb, of Mt. Lebanon, now faces Rothfus in the newly drawn 17th Congressional District, which includes Beaver County along with parts of Allegheny and Butler counties.

The CLF office is in Allegheny County. A spokesman for the group didn't respond to a question in an email about which town in the 17th District the office is in. The POLITICO piece says the group chooses field office locations by looking for large numbers of high schools within a 25-mile radius to recruit volunteers at career fairs and in civics classes.

Editor's note: This story was updated to include that the CLF office is in Allegheny County.

Wes Venteicher is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-380-5676, wventeicher@tribweb.com or via Twitter @wesventeicher.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me