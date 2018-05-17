Saltsburg bike ride features safety kits, actor's greeting

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Bicyclists will have the opportunity to explore the West Penn Trail during a free bike ride beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday where Point Street ends at the Conemaugh River in Saltsburg.

Participants should bring their bike, helmet and drinking water. The event will include stories about the trail and a FaceTime greeting from actor and Pittsburgh native David Conrad, who is a bike enthusiast and an alumnus of The Kiski School near Saltsburg.

A limited number of free bicycle safety toolkits will be distributed to adult participants who complete a survey.

The kits are provided by PennDOT to promote National Bike Month and to improve communication among bike riders and motorists. They include bicycle reflectors, blinking clip-on lights and tire repair kits.

Named for a rail line that once ran along the Conemaugh River valley, the 15-mile West Penn Trail follows the former Main Line Canal right-of-way between Blairsville and Saltsburg, at the border of Westmoreland and Indiana counties.

A relatively flat 6-mile segment of the trail takes bicyclists through Saltsburg.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.