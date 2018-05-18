Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
107 dead in Cuba's worst aviation disaster in 3 decades
Regional

Fire destroys former Fayette County bar

Matthew Santoni
Matthew Santoni | Friday, May 18, 2018, 5:06 a.m.
WPXI

Updated 59 minutes ago

Firefighters from Fayette and Westmoreland counties battled a blaze at the former Phil's Nite Club in Dawson, Fayette County for hours early Friday, authorities said.

A Fayette County 911 supervisor said crews were called to the business, now called Chubboys, on River Road at about 1:50 a.m. Firefighters and equipment from a total of 11 departments across two counties responded; medics also came to the scene but no one was reported injured or trapped, the 911 supervisor said.

Crews were still fighting flare-ups in the structure along the Youghiogheny River, which had at least partially collapsed, as of 4:30 a.m. Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV reported there had been an apartment on the second floor of the building, but it had been vacant at the time of the fire.

Firefighters were able to save an American flag that had hung in the building's entrance, WPXI reported.

Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724 836 6660, msantoni@tribweb.com or on Twitter @msantoni.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me