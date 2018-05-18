Fire destroys former Fayette County bar
Firefighters from Fayette and Westmoreland counties battled a blaze at the former Phil's Nite Club in Dawson, Fayette County for hours early Friday, authorities said.
A Fayette County 911 supervisor said crews were called to the business, now called Chubboys, on River Road at about 1:50 a.m. Firefighters and equipment from a total of 11 departments across two counties responded; medics also came to the scene but no one was reported injured or trapped, the 911 supervisor said.
Crews were still fighting flare-ups in the structure along the Youghiogheny River, which had at least partially collapsed, as of 4:30 a.m. Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV reported there had been an apartment on the second floor of the building, but it had been vacant at the time of the fire.
BREAKING: Fayette Co bar destroyed in fire. An apartment was on the upper level. No one hurt. A live update soon @WPXI pic.twitter.com/eB7k3nDYZC— Liz Kilmer (@LizKilmerWPXI) May 18, 2018
Firefighters were able to save an American flag that had hung in the building's entrance, WPXI reported.
Amidst the fierce flames, something made it through..The American flag @WPXI pic.twitter.com/pqmB6pUt3J— Liz Kilmer (@LizKilmerWPXI) May 18, 2018
Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724 836 6660, msantoni@tribweb.com or on Twitter @msantoni.