Bridge for sale in Washington County needs a forever home — and some work

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

There's an old bridge for sale in Washington County.

It's an iron bridge, 103 feet long, with a three-ton weight limit. Needs some work.

Buyer is responsible for transport.

The county is trying to sell the bridge, on Walker Hill Road in Blaine, as a “last-ditch effort” to save it, county Planning Director Lisa Cessna said.

“If someone else were able to use it on a roadway with light loads or a pedestrian setting, they could save it,” Cessna said.

The county has been making minor repairs to keep it open for single-lane traffic, but a full repair would cost more than $700,000, she said.

Built in 1889, the bridge's style was unique for its time, so it wound up on a list of historic structures — one of two bridges in the county that reached a certain threshold for protection, she said.

They're both old and so Cessna was planning to replace them when the list came out.

She said the county made a deal with the state: It would save the other, smaller bridge — the Potter Bridge in West Finley — by using it for pedestrian traffic in Cross Creek Park. And it would try to sell Walker Hill Road's larger, more unwieldy bridge.

Cessna called it the Buffalo 29 Bridge; the state lists it as Walker Hill Road Bridge. The local newspaper, the Observer-Reporter, calls it the Hodgens Bridge .

No cost estimates were immediately available, but Tyra Guyton, a transportation special initiatives coordinator at the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission, said bridges are usually given away or auctioned for a fee of $1.

New owners are typically responsible for disassembly, transportation and rehabilitation of the bridges.

Wes Venteicher is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-380-5676, wventeicher@tribweb.com or via Twitter @wesventeicher.