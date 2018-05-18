Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Regional

Bridge for sale in Washington County needs a forever home — and some work

Wes Venteicher
Wes Venteicher | Friday, May 18, 2018, 4:00 p.m.

Updated 23 hours ago

There's an old bridge for sale in Washington County.

It's an iron bridge, 103 feet long, with a three-ton weight limit. Needs some work.

Buyer is responsible for transport.

The county is trying to sell the bridge, on Walker Hill Road in Blaine, as a “last-ditch effort” to save it, county Planning Director Lisa Cessna said.

“If someone else were able to use it on a roadway with light loads or a pedestrian setting, they could save it,” Cessna said.

The county has been making minor repairs to keep it open for single-lane traffic, but a full repair would cost more than $700,000, she said.

Built in 1889, the bridge's style was unique for its time, so it wound up on a list of historic structures — one of two bridges in the county that reached a certain threshold for protection, she said.

They're both old and so Cessna was planning to replace them when the list came out.

She said the county made a deal with the state: It would save the other, smaller bridge — the Potter Bridge in West Finley — by using it for pedestrian traffic in Cross Creek Park. And it would try to sell Walker Hill Road's larger, more unwieldy bridge.

Cessna called it the Buffalo 29 Bridge; the state lists it as Walker Hill Road Bridge. The local newspaper, the Observer-Reporter, calls it the Hodgens Bridge .

No cost estimates were immediately available, but Tyra Guyton, a transportation special initiatives coordinator at the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission, said bridges are usually given away or auctioned for a fee of $1.

New owners are typically responsible for disassembly, transportation and rehabilitation of the bridges.

Wes Venteicher is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-380-5676, wventeicher@tribweb.com or via Twitter @wesventeicher.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me