Rainfall hits 50 percent higher than normal in Pittsburgh area for year

The Pittsburgh area has been soaked by 50 percent more rain than normal from the beginning of the year through Friday, according to the National Weather Service in Moon Township.

The region recorded almost 20 inches of rain since Jan. 1, well above the 13.29 inches that normally falls, according to Tom Green, meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

Earlier in the month, the tally of rainfall for the year shattered more than a century-old record.

But no more.

Although the region continues to get soaked, it's not record-breaking but still above normal, according to Green.

The nonstop showers have caused hundreds of landslides throughout the region.

Some 70 slides have been reported in PennDOT's District 11, which includes Pittsburgh and Allegheny County. More than 200 have been reported in both District 10 (including Armstrong, Butler and Indiana counties) and District 12 (made up of Greene, Fayette, Washington and Westmoreland counties.)

The rain will continue throughout Saturday with about a half inch expected to fall. The National Weather Service expects a combined half inch of rain for Monday and Tuesday.

Relief is expected on Wednesday, with dryer weather predicted.

