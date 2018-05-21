Week's worth of warm weather in the forecast

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The official start of summer is a month away, but this week's warmer temperatures will make it feel like it's already here.

Today is expected to be partly sunny with a high near 80 and a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. and continuing overnight, according to the National Weather Service in Moon Township.

The chance of rain increases to 70 percent on Tuesday, which will be cloudy with a high near 78.

Daytime temperatures during the remainder of the work week are expected to hover between the high 70s and low 80s.

Wednesday will bey partly sunny with a high near 78 and a 20 percent chance of rain.

Thursday will be sunny with a high near 80 and Friday will be mostly sunny with a high near 83 before the clouds begin to move.

The weekend forecast calls for partly sunny skies on Saturday with 40-percent chance of rain, including thunderstorms, and a high temperature near 84 degrees.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely on Sunday, which will be mostly cloudy with a high near 80.

The National Weather Service has not yet issued it's forecast for Memorial Day.

But Accuweather's 15-day forecast calls for Monday to by partly sunny with a high near 78 degrees and a 0-percent chance of rain.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.