Regional

Climate change activists seek congressional action

Debra Erdley
Debra Erdley | Monday, May 21, 2018, 11:06 a.m.
In this Sept. 20, 2017, photo, a catfish appears on the shoreline in the algae-filled waters at the end of 113th Street in the Point Place section of North Toledo, Ohio. The 2017 algae bloom has stretched along the shores of Ohio, Michigan and Ontario, Canada, and will be among the largest in recent years. The 2015 bloom was the largest on record _ covering an area the size of New York City.
Updated 7 hours ago

Citing growing Lake Erie algae blooms and increasing insect infestations in state forests, a group of Western Pennsylvania climate change activists plan to gather in Washington, D.C. next month to press Congress for action on global warming.

“We're running out of time to avoid the worst consequences of climate change,” said Bruce Cooper, leader of the Slippery Rock chapter of the Citizens Climate Lobby. “Here in northwestern Pennsylvania, we're feeling the impact in the form of increased insect infestation and huge algal blooms in Lake Erie, both of which can have profound effects on all flora and fauna.”

Cooper said his group will meet with Sens. Robert Casey and Pat Toomey as well as Rep. Mike Kelly to advocate for Carbon Fee and Dividend, a law that would put a fee on all oil, gas and coal use in the U.S. The ultimate goal of the group is to encourage people to choose cleaner energy options by providing those who do with monthly rebates paid for by the fees.

Citizens' Climate Lobby is a national, nonpartisan organization seeking market-based solutions to climate change. The group works with the bipartisan congressional Climate Solutions Caucus in the U.S. House of Representatives. The caucus has 78 members — 39 Democrats and 39 Republicans — and four House members from Eastern Pennsylvania.

Debra Erdley is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-320-7996 or derdley@tribweb.com or via Twitter @deberdley_trib

