Regional

Allegheny County woman taking photos injured in fall at McConnells Mill

Matthew Medsger
Matthew Medsger | Monday, May 21, 2018, 11:21 a.m.
Slippery Rock Creek Gorge near the Old Mill, in McConnells Mill State Park, Lawrence County
Tribune-Review
Slippery Rock Creek Gorge near the Old Mill, in McConnells Mill State Park, Lawrence County

Updated 6 hours ago

An Allegheny County woman fell from the top of a waterfall Sunday evening at McConnells Mill State Park, according to park staff.

The unidentified woman had climbed to the top of Kildoo Falls at about 7:30 p.m. to take a photo or have one taken, according to Park Manager Dustin Drew.

She slipped when she was on top of the waterfall and fell about 30 feet, Drew said.

Drew said the woman was unconscious but breathing when she was flown to a Pittsburgh area hospital. He did not know her condition.

The area above Kildoo Falls is not part of the park's trail system, and accidents have happened there before, Drew said. The park is located in Lawrence County, about 40 miles north of Pittsburgh.

"There have been incidents there in the past that have resulted in serious injury and even a few fatalities. This is a known area with a lot of risk associated with it," he said.

Drew said the state's Department of Conservation and Natural Resources goes to great lengths to provide safe facilities and trails for people to make the most of Pennsylvania's outdoors, but sometimes people get themselves into dangerous situations.

"McConnells Mill in particular, the topography of that area, just brings with it some inherent risks that have to be taken into account. When those risks are forgotten or ignored, incidents can occur," he said. "Stay on the designated trails is the best advice we can give."

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.

Related Content
Woman dies in fall at McConnells Mill State Park
A 58-year-old woman fell to her death while trying to retrieve a camera Wednesday evening from McConnells Mill State Park in Lawrence County, a park ...
Crews recover body of New Castle man in Slippery Rock Creek
Rescue crews discovered the body of a man in Slippery Rock Creek on Thursday after searching through the morning near McConnells Mill State Park, state ...
Man rescued after fall in McConnells Mill State Park in Lawrence County
A Beaver County man was injured this afternoon in a fall from the top of Kildoo Falls in McConnells Mill State Park in Lawrence County. Nick ...


















