Allegheny County woman taking photos injured in fall at McConnells Mill

An Allegheny County woman fell from the top of a waterfall Sunday evening at McConnells Mill State Park, according to park staff.

The unidentified woman had climbed to the top of Kildoo Falls at about 7:30 p.m. to take a photo or have one taken, according to Park Manager Dustin Drew.

She slipped when she was on top of the waterfall and fell about 30 feet, Drew said.

Drew said the woman was unconscious but breathing when she was flown to a Pittsburgh area hospital. He did not know her condition.

The area above Kildoo Falls is not part of the park's trail system, and accidents have happened there before, Drew said. The park is located in Lawrence County, about 40 miles north of Pittsburgh.

"There have been incidents there in the past that have resulted in serious injury and even a few fatalities. This is a known area with a lot of risk associated with it," he said.

Drew said the state's Department of Conservation and Natural Resources goes to great lengths to provide safe facilities and trails for people to make the most of Pennsylvania's outdoors, but sometimes people get themselves into dangerous situations.

"McConnells Mill in particular, the topography of that area, just brings with it some inherent risks that have to be taken into account. When those risks are forgotten or ignored, incidents can occur," he said. "Stay on the designated trails is the best advice we can give."

