Regional

PennDOT drivers license, photo centers to close for Memorial Day

Emily Balser
Emily Balser | Monday, May 21, 2018, 2:51 p.m.
The Drivers License Center located in the Davis Center in Greensburg.
Sean Stipp | Trib Total Media
The Drivers License Center located in the Davis Center in Greensburg.

Updated 4 hours ago

All PennDOT driver license and photo centers will be closed Saturday through Monday in observance of Memorial Day.

Customers can still obtain a variety of driver and vehicle products and services, including all forms, publications and driver training manuals, online through PennDOT's Driver and Vehicle Services website, www.dmv.pa.gov.

Online services are always available and include driver's license, photo ID and vehicle registration renewals; driver-history services; changes of address; driver license and vehicle registration restoration letters; ability to pay driver license or vehicle insurance restoration fee; driver license and photo ID duplicates; and driver exam scheduling. There are no additional fees for using online services.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or on Twitter @emilybalser.

