Study: Rural residents know more neighbors
Updated 19 hours ago
More rural residents appear to know more of their neighbors than their urban counterparts, according to a study by the Pew Research Center.
Most say they know some of neighbors, but only about three in 10 say they know all or most of them. “Rural residents are more likely than those in urban or suburban areas to say they know all or most of their neighbors, but they don't necessarily interact with their neighbors more than their counterparts in other community types,” the study said.
overall, Americans tend to be trusting of their neighbors, but this is particularly the case in suburban and rural areas. About six in 10 in these types of communities say they have a neighbor they would trust with a key to their home, compared with about half in urban areas.