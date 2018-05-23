Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Regional

Scientists seek new way to lift fingerprints

Chuck Biedka
Chuck Biedka | Wednesday, May 23, 2018, 5:19 p.m.

Updated 19 hours ago

A Northern Illinois University professor is part of team researching new ways to get usable fingerprints.

Current techniques to preserve fingerprints require time and expertise, making them unsuitable during deployment at rapid-response scenes or for covert detection during intelligence operations, Professor Oliver Hofstetter told Forensic magazine.

“Developing lifters with the ability to immediately see and record a fingerprint is a complicated task for many reasons,” Hofstetter says.

“The materials deposited with a fingerprint are minute in amount and concentration.“We're developing devices that would allow you to lift a print at a crime scene and then visualize it instantaneously in color, either in natural light or with use of an ultraviolet light source,” he adds. “The devices we're developing are also very versatile,” he said.Hofstetter and the team, which includes scientists from Sydney, received a two-year grant for $628,000 from the U.S. National Institute of Justice. Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.

