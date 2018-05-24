Police say juvenile saw Uniontown man shot to death, helped ID suspects

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A boy who told police that he witnessed a Uniontown man being fatally shot in the face provided investigators with details that lead to the arrest of one of the two suspects being sought.

Police say Tyree Jamal Smith, 22, of Penn Hills shot Richard Hinton, 28, at a townhouse along Dunlap Street shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Smith was arrested Wednesday on charges of criminal homicide, aggravated assault, illegal possession of a firearm and reckless endangerment.

The second suspect, who has not yet been identified, is still being sought.

The boy said he awoke on the night of the shooting to find two men in his room, one of whom he knew by the nickname “Brick,” according to a criminal complaint filed in support of the charges against Smith.

The boy said he saw “Brick” and the other man passing a handgun back and forth and heard Smith say: “If someone runs up in here we gonna blast them.”

Hinton then came up the stairs and began arguing with Smith, who shot him in the face. Smith then stood over Hinton and fired a round into his body, according to court records. Smith then fired a shot down the stairwell before turning back to Hinton and shooting him a third time before the pair fled from the building.

The boy told police that “Brick” had a tattoo between his eyes and one of a large “P” on his neck and that the woman who lives next door was his former girlfriend.

Police said the telephone number the woman provided for “Brick” was associated with Smith. Investigators then obtained photos of Smith from social media and other sources.

Smith, who police said has ties to Pittsburgh and Beaver County, was captured at a home along Penn Avenue in New Brighton.

Authorities described the second suspect as a black male, about 5-feet 8-inches tall with a large build, dark skin tone and large ears.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call Uniontown police at 724-430-2929.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.