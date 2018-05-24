Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Regional

Cops: Lawrence County motorist fired bottle at state police car

Matthew Medsger
Matthew Medsger | Thursday, May 24, 2018, 9:09 a.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

Police say a Lawrence County man threw bottles from his car at passing motorists on numerous occasions and his latest victim was a state trooper in an unmarked police car.

James McDonald, 43, of Wampum, is charged with misdemeanor counts of propulsion of missiles into occupied vehicles, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief and related charges.

Police say McDonald was traveling west on Wampum Road just before 11 p.m. May 16 as the unmarked police car was headed east.

As the vehicles passed each other, McDonald “threw a large bottle from his vehicle filled with an unknown liquid at the unmarked (car),” police said in a news release.

Police say they were investigating reports that a man “consistently on a specified day and time of the week” had been throwing bottles at passing cars while driving in the area of the Wayne Township municipal building and a business on Wampum Road.

The bottle tosses caused significant damage to victims' vehicles, police said.

Police said they identified a suspect and were looking for him on May 16 when he threw the bottle at the unmarked police car, damaging its hood.

Police say McDonald attempted to elude them, but eventually stopped.

Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV previously reported three similar incidents on Wampum Road in April. According to court documents, McDonald has only been charged in the alleged May 16 incident.

McDonald was being held in Lawrence County Jail on $100,000 bond. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Thursday in Ellwood City.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.

