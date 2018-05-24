PennDOT to spend $22 million to repair potholes

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

PennDOT plans to spend $22 million to make pothole repairs across the state through June 30.

Gov. Tom Wolf announced Tuesday the work is part of a Resurface PA initiative that will tackle the damage done to the roadways over the harsh winter.

An additional $7 million will be invested in seven interstate maintenance projects covering potholes and other repairs on 78 miles of roads this year.

State officials have also planned to spend $30 million for interstate improvements, $60 million for roadway resurfacing and $62 million for interstate preservation projects over the next few years.

Officials said in a press release these commitments will make 17 interstate paving and preservation projects covering 255 miles happen at least two years sooner than scheduled. Projects are scheduled to begin this year and next year.

Motorists can report potholes and other highway maintenance concerns on state routes at www.customercare.penndot.gov or by calling PennDOT's toll-free hotline at 1-800-FIX-ROAD (1-800-349-7623).

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or on Twitter @emilybalser.