Regional

PennDOT to spend $22 million to repair potholes

Emily Balser
Emily Balser | Thursday, May 24, 2018, 10:21 a.m.
Brian Bowling | Tribune-Review
This 2015 file photo shows a car driving past a pothole on the C. Vance Deicas Memorial Highway between Rostraver and Monessen.
Jim Ference | Trib Total Media
This 2015 file photo shows a car driving past a pothole on the C. Vance Deicas Memorial Highway between Rostraver and Monessen.

PennDOT plans to spend $22 million to make pothole repairs across the state through June 30.

Gov. Tom Wolf announced Tuesday the work is part of a Resurface PA initiative that will tackle the damage done to the roadways over the harsh winter.

An additional $7 million will be invested in seven interstate maintenance projects covering potholes and other repairs on 78 miles of roads this year.

State officials have also planned to spend $30 million for interstate improvements, $60 million for roadway resurfacing and $62 million for interstate preservation projects over the next few years.

Officials said in a press release these commitments will make 17 interstate paving and preservation projects covering 255 miles happen at least two years sooner than scheduled. Projects are scheduled to begin this year and next year.

Motorists can report potholes and other highway maintenance concerns on state routes at www.customercare.penndot.gov or by calling PennDOT's toll-free hotline at 1-800-FIX-ROAD (1-800-349-7623).

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or on Twitter @emilybalser.

