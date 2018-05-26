Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

For more information on the smoking regulations, state parks and forests and recreation in Pennsylvania, visit DCNR's website, http://www.dcnr.pa.gov

Thinking of lighting up on a state park beach after taking a dip this Memorial Day weekend? Better think again.

The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources on Friday designated six more state park beaches — all in Western Pennsylvania — to be smoke-free this year.

The latest state park additions are: Clear Creek in Jefferson County; Presque Isle, Beach No. 11 in Erie County; Pymatuning, Jamestown Campground Beach in Crawford County; Raccoon Creek in Beaver County; Yellow Creek in Indiana County and Shawnee in Bedford County.

“With the addition of the six, we now have smoking restrictions at 43 of our 54 state park swim beaches,” DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said.

For visitors who smoke, designated areas adjacent to the beach are provided.

Restrictions include cigarettes, pipes, cigars and e-cigarettes.

Staff at newly affected parks have been preparing for the change by installing cigarette butt disposal units; installing new signage; establishing designated smoking areas with seating; and informing park users and support groups, Dunn said.

She said the “Smoke Free Beaches” initiative is expanding based on continuing positive feedback from park visitors through surveys and anecdotal feedback to managerial staff.

Beach restrictions consistently have been hailed by visitors for significantly improving air quality and reducing cigarette butt litter, she said.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.