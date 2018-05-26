Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Regional

Six more state park beaches, all in Western Pennsylvania, to be smoke-free

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Saturday, May 26, 2018, 9:15 a.m.
Richard Cochran Jr., 9, of Clairton, sprints out of the lake onto the beach at Yellow Creek State Park near Brush Valley, Indiana County, as rain moves in on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2015. Richard was spending the day at the state park with his father, Richard Cochran Sr. of Strongstown.
Barry Reeger | Trib Total Media
Richard Cochran Jr., 9, of Clairton, sprints out of the lake onto the beach at Yellow Creek State Park near Brush Valley, Indiana County, as rain moves in on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2015. Richard was spending the day at the state park with his father, Richard Cochran Sr. of Strongstown.

Updated 2 hours ago

Thinking of lighting up on a state park beach after taking a dip this Memorial Day weekend? Better think again.

The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources on Friday designated six more state park beaches — all in Western Pennsylvania — to be smoke-free this year.

The latest state park additions are: Clear Creek in Jefferson County; Presque Isle, Beach No. 11 in Erie County; Pymatuning, Jamestown Campground Beach in Crawford County; Raccoon Creek in Beaver County; Yellow Creek in Indiana County and Shawnee in Bedford County.

“With the addition of the six, we now have smoking restrictions at 43 of our 54 state park swim beaches,” DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said.

For visitors who smoke, designated areas adjacent to the beach are provided.

Restrictions include cigarettes, pipes, cigars and e-cigarettes.

Staff at newly affected parks have been preparing for the change by installing cigarette butt disposal units; installing new signage; establishing designated smoking areas with seating; and informing park users and support groups, Dunn said.

She said the “Smoke Free Beaches” initiative is expanding based on continuing positive feedback from park visitors through surveys and anecdotal feedback to managerial staff.

Beach restrictions consistently have been hailed by visitors for significantly improving air quality and reducing cigarette butt litter, she said.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me