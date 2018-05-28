Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Regional

Indiana woman critically injured in jet ski collision in Maryland

The Associated Press | Monday, May 28, 2018, 6:21 p.m.

Updated 54 minutes ago

OCEAN CITY, Md. — A Pennsylvania woman whose personal watercraft was struck by another in Maryland has been hospitalized in critical condition.

The Daily Times of Salisbury reports that 23-year-old Christine Doty of Indiana, Indiana County, was injured Saturday evening. Maryland Natural Resources Police spokeswoman Candy Thomson says she was driving a jet ski that collided at around 35 mph with another jet ski driven by 45-year-old Randhir Muddam of Houston.

Doty, Muddam and Doty's passenger, 27-year-old Michael Barnicle, were thrown into the water before being rescued and brought to shore.

Thomson says Doty suffered neck and head injuries. She was airlifted to Christiana Hospital, where she underwent surgery.

Both men declined treatment. Muddam was charged with negligent operation. It's unclear whether he has a lawyer.

Thomson says both watercrafts were rentals.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me