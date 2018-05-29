Flight 93 Memorial makes National Geographic list of underrated parks
The Flight 93 National Memorial near Shanksville, Somerset County, has been named one of the top 10 Undersung National Parks in the country by National Geographic.
The listing, titled "Home of the Brave," states, "Terrorists on United Airlines Flight 93 on September, 11, 2001, had planned to fly the jetliner into the U.S. Capitol or the White House, but the 33 passengers and seven crew on board fought back, forcing them to abort their mission and fly the plane into a field in Pennsylvania -- the only flight hijacked that fateful day that failed to reach its target. The Flight 93 National Memorial commemorates the Shanksville crash site and honors the courage of those who gave their lives."
The memorial is in its final phase of major construction -- the 93-foot Tower of Voices that is scheduled for completion by Sept. 1. The tower will hold 40 wind-activated chimes.
The public can keep track of construction progress via webcam .
