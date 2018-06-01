Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Regional

$650,000 Cash 5 jackpot winner sold in Butler County

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Friday, June 1, 2018, 3:47 p.m.
Pennsylvania Lottery

Updated 18 minutes ago

A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 ticket worth $650,000 was sold in Butler County, the lottery announced Friday.

The ticket was sold at Jiffy Mini Mart on North Main Street Extension in Center Township. The ticket matched all five balls drawn Thursday — 22, 29, 33, 40, and 42.

The winner has a year from the drawing date to claim the prize.

The mini mart gets a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

More than 38,000 other Cash 5 tickets also won prizes in the drawing, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery.

Last fiscal year, lottery players in Butler County won more than $42 million. Programs benefitting older residents got nearly $13 million in lottery funds.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

