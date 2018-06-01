Purely Pittsburgh: Primanti's to swap fries for pierogies on new sandwich

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

If you're going to remove the fries from a Primanti's sandwich, you'd better replace it with something Pittsburghers know and love.

How about kielbasa and Mrs. T's pierogies?

That's the recipe for Primanti's latest limited-edition offering, "The Polish Hill." It will be available from June 8 through mid-August in all Primanti Bros. locations except its restaurants in Indiana, where Mrs. T's pierogies are not available, a company spokeswoman said.

The sandwich unites Pennsylvania culinary institutions from either side of the state, pairing South Side-based Primanti Bros. with Schuylkill-County-based Mrs. T's Pierogies.

The sandwich will also include provolone cheese, hot grilled slaw, beer mustard and tomato, jammed between two slices of Italian bread.

"I don't let them make changes to our sandwiches like this unless they're good," said Toni Haggerty, manager of Primanti's original location in Pittsburgh's Strip District, in a news release. "Everybody in Pittsburgh knows Mrs. T's Pierogies, and now they'll know them on 'The Polish Hill' sandwich."

"If polka music was a flavor — I'm pretty sure this would be it," Haggerty said.