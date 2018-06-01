Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Regional

Police: Ex-rehab exec used company card for vacations, travel to equestrian competitions

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Friday, June 1, 2018, 4:48 p.m.
Peter P. Grabaskas
Peter P. Grabaskas

Updated 9 hours ago

The former executive of a physical rehabilitation provider allegedly racked up about $140,000 on a company credit card for extravagant international trips to support his daughter's equestrian pursuits, state police said in court documents filed this week.

Troopers charged Peter P. Grabaskas, 54, former chief operating officer of Phoenix Rehabilitation and Health Services Inc. in Indiana County. He was charged via mailed summons that was filed before Blairsville District Judge Jennifer Rega.

Grabaskas listed Glen Mills, Delaware County, as his current home address.

According to court documents filed by Trooper Allison Goswick, Grabaskas used his company-issued card to pay for multiple personal items and trips. Goswick said the trips were not discovered until after Grabaskas was terminated Sept. 1.

“The personal trips were to various locations with no business for Phoenix conducted in Las Vegas, Dallas, Georgia, ... North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, New York, St. Maarten, U.S. Virgin Islands, Indianapolis, Lexington, Ky., Virginia, Nashville, Quebec, Canada,” Goswick reported.

Goswick said many of the charges for airfare, meals, hotels and rental cars involved trips for a daughter's equestrian competitions. Other charges were vacations “with a paramour.”

Goswick said Phoenix officials provided information that when Grabaskas was hired as vice president of the Mid-Atlantic region for the outpatient rehabilitation provider, he signed policy agreements with the company stating travel had to be properly authorized and expenses documented “in a responsible and ethical manner.”

Grabaskas could not be reached for comment.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled before Rega on June 20.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. He can be reached at ppeirce@tribweb.com.

