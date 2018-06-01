Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Regional

United High School postpones graduation over security scare

Jeff Himler
Jeff Himler | Friday, June 1, 2018, 11:12 p.m.
Updated 3 hours ago

Graduating seniors who expected to collect their diplomas Friday at an Indiana County high school will have to wait until Monday, after a potential security threat caused officials to postpone commencement exercises and summon a bomb squad.

No actual threat was discovered. But eight senior students who triggered the incident by entering a locked, restricted area of United High School won't get to walk across the auditorium stage to accept their diplomas at 7 p.m. Monday, district Superintendent Barbara Parkins said.

State police were called to the school in East Wheatfield shortly before 1 p.m. Friday, after staff viewing surveillance footage spotted students in the restricted area. A male student in the group entered a crawlspace while carrying a backpack, police said.

Pittsburgh K-9 and Bomb Squad units found no dangerous or explosive items during a search. But, because of the potential threat, and to provide due process for students accused in the incident, district officials postponed the school's 7 p.m. graduation ceremony, Parkins said.

The students told school administrators curiosity motivated them to enter the crawlspace, Parkins said. During graduation practice, students were told, “Don't do anything stupid. They all heard the message, but they didn't let it sink in,” she said.

It wasn't clear how the eight students entered the padlocked area of if they will face any criminal charges for what police termed disorderly conduct.

Because they've already completed their education, the district can discipline them only by barring them from the on-stage ceremony, Parkins said. Two additional accused students were cleared of wrongdoing, she said.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.

