Patchy dense fog and cooler temps forecast for Monday

The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh reports patchy dense fog throughout the region early Monday, especially in the valleys and east of Interstate 79.

The fog is expected to continue to dissipate throughout the morning, according to Bill Modzelewski, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Moon.

Motorists traveling toward Dubois, Indiana and Latrobe into Fayette County will see heavy localized patches of fog, he said.

In Pittsburgh and other parts of the region, there can be localized valley fog as well.

But the drier air moving into the region from the west will continue to clear the fog, which was caused by Sunday's thunderstorms saturating the atmosphere.

Two cold fronts moving into the region will knock down temperatures to the low 70s Monday and possibly upper 60s Tuesday, according to Modzelewski.

