Gas prices avoid $3 per gallon nationwide, but higher prices costing drivers plenty

Gas prices avoided reaching $3 per gallon nationally, but higher gas prices are costing the country more than $200 million each day compared to a year ago, according to price analyst firm GasBuddy.

“Finally, some moderation has hit tens of thousands of gas stations across the country, following the drop in oil prices in recent days,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy .

In the past week, the national average fell 1.9 cents per gallon to $2.94.

They also came down a little in the Pittsburgh area, by 0.8 cents per gallon, but remain over $3 per gallon at an average of $3.17, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 731 stations in Pittsburgh.

Prices are 52.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, and 9.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago.

The national average has gone up 13.4 cents per gallon during the last month and is 57.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

“We may have dodged a bullet in avoiding the $3 per gallon level for now, but not everything is rosy yet,” DeHaan said. “While nearly 40 states saw average prices drop in the last week, 10 still saw small increases, so this is not an all-inclusive party by any means. Prices remain well above their year ago level, costing the country $228 million more every day versus a year ago.

“Moving forward, all eyes remain on OPEC and their coming meeting to see if they'll push oil prices higher, or if they'll allow a respite for the summer driving season.”

