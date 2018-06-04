Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Regional

Register by Tuesday for tour of field improvements at Forbes State Forest

Jeff Himler
Jeff Himler | Monday, June 4, 2018, 12:00 p.m.
This field in Forbes State Forest has been converted into beneficial habitat for wildlife.
Westmoreland Woodlands Improvement Association
This field in Forbes State Forest has been converted into beneficial habitat for wildlife.

Updated 2 hours ago

Tuesday is the deadline to register for a free tour of sites at Forbes State Forest and Laurel Hill State Park, in Westmoreland and Somerset counties, that will highlight methods for transforming unproductive open spaces into areas that support native plants and wildlife.

The eighth-annual forest field trip and Skills Day, sponsored by the Westmoreland Woodlands Improvement Association, will be held 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

No previous experience is required, and the event is open to the public. Those attending will have the opportunity to view wildlife, ask questions and learn techniques used to make the most of private fields and lawns and community spaces.

Participants will meet at 9 a.m. at the Forbes State Forest district office on Route 30 in Laughlintown and will carpool to Laurel Hill State Park. Depending on the weather, call 724-579-9272 to make sure the trip is still on.

The tour will be led by Jessica Salter and David Planinsek, foresters for Forbes State Forest, and Mike DiRinaldo, a natural resources program specialist with the Bureau of State Parks.

The tour will visit areas — including an American chestnut tree planting and a native grass and wildflower field — where management practices have been applied to under-utilized spaces to promote a healthier ecosystem.

“Old fields are often composed of non-native cool season grasses and invasive plants, which provide few benefits to our native wildlife and insect populations,” Salter said in a statement.

Attendees should be ready to spend the day in the forest and are urged to prepare for the weather, wear sturdy footwear and bring plenty of water, insect repellent and sunscreen.

Participants can pack a lunch or order a box lunch for $12, that includes a sandwich, salad, an organic apple and bottled water. Sandwich choices are ham and swiss, chicken and goat cheese, veggie wrap, sweet potato wrap, chicken and bacon jam, or tuna. Salad choices are Greek pasta salad, greens, curry potato salad, Italian salad or organic quinoa with vegetables.

To register for the trip and indicate a lunch choice, call Sandy at the Westmoreland Conservation District Office at 724-837-5271.

The Woodlands Improvement Association holds programs and field trips throughout the year as part of its mission to encourage good management of woodlands for aesthetics, timber, water quality and control, wildlife habitat, plant propagation and recreation. Visit westmorelandwoodlands.org for more information.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me