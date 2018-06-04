Register by Tuesday for tour of field improvements at Forbes State Forest

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Tuesday is the deadline to register for a free tour of sites at Forbes State Forest and Laurel Hill State Park, in Westmoreland and Somerset counties, that will highlight methods for transforming unproductive open spaces into areas that support native plants and wildlife.

The eighth-annual forest field trip and Skills Day, sponsored by the Westmoreland Woodlands Improvement Association, will be held 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

No previous experience is required, and the event is open to the public. Those attending will have the opportunity to view wildlife, ask questions and learn techniques used to make the most of private fields and lawns and community spaces.

Participants will meet at 9 a.m. at the Forbes State Forest district office on Route 30 in Laughlintown and will carpool to Laurel Hill State Park. Depending on the weather, call 724-579-9272 to make sure the trip is still on.

The tour will be led by Jessica Salter and David Planinsek, foresters for Forbes State Forest, and Mike DiRinaldo, a natural resources program specialist with the Bureau of State Parks.

The tour will visit areas — including an American chestnut tree planting and a native grass and wildflower field — where management practices have been applied to under-utilized spaces to promote a healthier ecosystem.

“Old fields are often composed of non-native cool season grasses and invasive plants, which provide few benefits to our native wildlife and insect populations,” Salter said in a statement.

Attendees should be ready to spend the day in the forest and are urged to prepare for the weather, wear sturdy footwear and bring plenty of water, insect repellent and sunscreen.

Participants can pack a lunch or order a box lunch for $12, that includes a sandwich, salad, an organic apple and bottled water. Sandwich choices are ham and swiss, chicken and goat cheese, veggie wrap, sweet potato wrap, chicken and bacon jam, or tuna. Salad choices are Greek pasta salad, greens, curry potato salad, Italian salad or organic quinoa with vegetables.

To register for the trip and indicate a lunch choice, call Sandy at the Westmoreland Conservation District Office at 724-837-5271.

The Woodlands Improvement Association holds programs and field trips throughout the year as part of its mission to encourage good management of woodlands for aesthetics, timber, water quality and control, wildlife habitat, plant propagation and recreation. Visit westmorelandwoodlands.org for more information.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.