Regional

Priest retirements affect parishes in Uniontown, Greensburg Diocese

Stephen Huba
Stephen Huba | Tuesday, June 5, 2018, 12:18 p.m.
The Rev. Peter L. Peretti, retiring pastor of St. Mary (Nativity) Parish in Uniontown.
The Rev. James D. Tringhese, retiring pastor of St. John the Evangelist Parish in Uniontown.
The Rev. Micah E. Kozoil, retiring pastor of St. Aloysius Parish in Dunbar.
The Rev. Rudolph J. Koser, retiring chaplain at SCI Pine Grove (Indiana).
The four Catholic parishes in Uniontown will have new pastoral leadership now that two priests are retiring.

The parishes — St. Mary (Nativity), St. John the Evangelist, St. Joseph and St. Therese, Little Flower of Jesus — learned of the new assignments over the weekend.

Greensburg Bishop Edward C. Malesic approved the retirement of the Rev. Peter L. Peretti, pastor of St. Mary (Nativity), and the Rev. James D. Tringhese, pastor of St. John the Evangelist, effective June 27. Succeeding them at both parishes will be Monsignor Michael W. Matusak, who will continue serving St. Joseph and St. Therese, the diocese said.

Assisting Matusak as parochial vicars at the Uniontown parishes will be the Revs. James W. Clark and Anthony J. Klimko. Clark will remain chaplain at Uniontown Hospital.

A third retirement will affect the pastoral leadership at St. Aloysius Parish in Dunbar. The Rev. Micah E. Kozoil is retiring and being replaced by the Rev. Robert T. Lubic, who currently serves the three parishes in Connellsville: St. Rita, St. John the Evangelist and Immaculate Conception.

Assisting Lubic as parochial vicar at St. Aloysius and the three Connellsville parishes will be the Rev. Daniel J. Ulishney.

The Dunbar and Connellsville parishes will receive weekend Mass assistance through November, when a new international priest will be assigned.

The Rev. Rudolph J. Koser also will retire as chaplain at SCI Pine Grove (Indiana). He will be succeeded by the Rev. E. George Saletrik, pastor of Church of the Resurrection Parish, Northern Indiana County.

Other appointments are:

• The Rev. Alvin E. Cabungcal, who will be pastor of St. John the Baptist Parish in Perryopolis;

• The Rev. Gade Show Reddy, who will be pastor of SS. Cyril & Methodius Parish in Fairchance and St. Hubert Parish in Point Marion, as well as chaplain and coordinator of nursing home ministry in Fayette County;

• The Rev. Gregorio D.C. Soldevilla Jr., who will be parochial vicar (assistant pastor) of Church of the Resurrection Parish, Northern Indiana County, and chaplain at Indiana Regional Medical Center;

• The Rev. Anthony W. Ditto, who will be chaplain to the Apostles to the Sacred Heart of Jesus at Clelian Heights School in Greensburg; and

• Deacon Stephen E. Black, who will be assistant chaplain at SCI Pine Grove.

Malesic also announced that:

• Church of the Resurrection Parish, Northern Indiana County, will receive weekend Mass assistance from Saint Vincent Archabbey beginning July 1;

• Immaculate Conception Parish in Irwin and St. Elizabeth Seton Parish in North Huntingdon will receive weekend Mass assistance through Aug. 15, at which time a new international priest will be assigned;

• St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Western Fayette County, St. Peter Parish in Brownsville and St. Cecilia Parish in Grindstone have arranged weekend Mass assistance through Aug. 15, at which time a new international priest will be assigned;

• St. Joseph Parish, St. Mary of Czestochowa Parish and Mount St. Peter Parish, all in New Kensington, have arranged weekend Mass assistance through Aug. 15, at which time a new international priest will be assigned;

• Our Lady of Grace Parish in Greensburg and St. Benedict Parish in Marguerite have arranged weekend Mass assistance through Aug. 15 and will receive weekend Mass assistance until November, at which time a new international priest will be assigned; and

• St. Mary, Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish in Kittanning and St. Mary, Mother of God Parish in Yatesboro have arranged weekend Mass coverage through November, at which time a new international priest will be assigned.

Malesic also approved an additional six-month leave of absence from priestly ministry for the Rev. Jonathan J. Wisneski.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.

click me