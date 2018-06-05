Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Regional

Indiana County air show features fun for kids, World War II planes and dance

Jeff Himler
Jeff Himler | Tuesday, June 5, 2018, 10:39 p.m.
Katie Wolfe of Indiana and daughter, Kara, 2, look at a replica of a World War II-era P-51 Mustang airplane on display June 14, 2014, during the Jimmy Stewart Airport Festival in White Township.
Bruce Siskawicz | Trib Total Media
Those attending this weekend's Jimmy Stewart Airshow in Indiana County can expect to see high-flying aerobatics, a display of vintage planes and World War II reenactors,

Doors will open at 8 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, with aerobatics beginning at noon, at the Jimmy Stewart Indiana County Airport, on Airport Road in White Township.

David Schultz Airshows is co-sponsoring the event.

The show will feature older, restored airplanes, including a TBM Avenger torpedo bomber from Lake Erie Warbirds and the C-54 “Spirit of Freedom,” which was among the aircraft that took part in the Berlin Airlift. The latter plane was made famous by pilot Gail S. Halvorsen, who became known as the “Candy Bomber” for dropping candy rations to the children of Berlin.

Organizers also plan to offer helicopter and tethered hot-air balloon rides, skydivers, and military aircraft fly-bys. A medical helicopter and classic cars will be on display.

Children's activities include remote-control planes, paper airplane contests, nylon parachute games, an obstacle course, storytelling and aviation learning stations with prizes.

The airport will play host to a pancake breakfast from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.; cost is $8 for adults and $5 for children 6 or older.

A World War II-themed hangar dance is set for 5 p.m. Saturday, with dinner from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. and Big Band music from the Beaver Bop Cats from 7 to 10 p.m. Tickets cost $35 for couples, $20 for singles in advance, and $5 extra at the door.

Air show admission costs $10 for adults. Children age 12 or younger are admitted for free.

Visit jimmystewartairport.com/airshow to purchase show or dance tickets and a limited edition Jimmy Stewart Challenge Coin.

Priced at $30, the collectible coin honors Indiana's native son who went on to acclaim in Hollywood films and as an Air Force brigadier general. Coin sales will raise money to support the air show and restoration of a Cessna 310 plane once flown by Stewart .

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.

