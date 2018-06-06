Indiana woman dies after driving car into pond

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Indiana County Coroner's office said a 33-year-old woman who died Wednesday when she veered off a highway and drove into a small pond on a coal-mining site about eight miles south of Indiana borough telephoned for help from inside her submerged vehicle.

However, Coroner Jerry Overman Jr. reported emergency response crews responding to the accident in Center Township about 6 a.m. were unable to save Paula Jo Saxton of Indiana.

“Once Ms. Saxton was extricated from her vehicle and the water, emergency medical service transported Ms. Saxton to the emergency department of Indiana Regional Medical Center where she was pronounced dead,” Overman said in a news release.

Overman said alcohol may have been a factor.

He said Saxton telephoned 911 seeking help after her 2016 Nissan Rogue entered the pond on property owned by Rosebud Mining Co. The pond is off Coke Oven Lane, near Route 119 near the village of Graceton.

He said Saxton told authorities she could not get out of her vehicle.

State police spokesman Cliff Greenfield said troopers are investigating.

He said the accident did “not appear to be suspicious.”

Overman ruled the manner of death as accidental due to drowning. Toxicology tests are pending.

