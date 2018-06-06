Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Regional

Authorities: 1 dead after car slams into Washington County medical center

Megan Guza
Megan Guza | Wednesday, June 6, 2018, 2:15 p.m.
A car slammed into a Washington Health System outpatient center in the City of Washington Wednesday, June 6, 2018.
WPXI-TV
A car slammed into a Washington Health System outpatient center in the City of Washington Wednesday, June 6, 2018.

A woman was killed when a vehicle slammed into a Washington County medical building Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

Washington County coroner Tim Warco identified the woman as 57-year-old Kimberly Dollard.

Authorities said the incident happened shortly after 12:30 p.m. at Washington Health System's outpatient center on Leonard Avenue in the city of Washington.

Witnesses told Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV that the driver hit the accelerator and drove through the building. The driver of the vehicle was flown from the scene, the TV station reported, and the passenger was taken by ambulance.

It was not immediately clear the condition of the other individuals injured.

The coroner's release indicated the vehicle was heading north on Sharp Avenue when it crashed into one of the buildings of the outpatient center, killing Dollard.

According to a statement from Washington Health System officials, the car crashed through a side wall and into the patient registration area.

"We are extremely saddened to state that a member of our Patient Access Department was fatally injured," officials said in a statement. No other employees were injured.

The Neighbor Health outpatient center offers radiology, diagnostic and other outpatient services, according to the health system's website.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

