Regional

At 2.03 inches of rain, Pittsburgh breaks 88-year-old single-day record

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Monday, June 11, 2018, 4:21 a.m.
A car is stranded in flood water along Oak Road in Jefferson Township on Sunday, June 10, 2018.
Jamie Cashdollar | WPXI-TV
A car is stranded in flood water along Oak Road in Jefferson Township on Sunday, June 10, 2018.

Updated 38 minutes ago

A rainfall record that had stood for nearly 90 years in Pittsburgh fell on Sunday.

Just over 2 inches of rain — 2.03 inches, to be exact — was measured at Pittsburgh International Airport on Sunday, National Weather Service meteorologist Pat Herald said Monday morning.

That broke the record of 1.89 inches that had been set for that day in 1930.

No watches or warnings were in effect Monday morning, after thunderstorms and heavy rain moved across the region Sunday evening, causing sporadic road flooding.

Some rain was still moving across the area Monday morning. But rainfall rates were expected to remain light and not pose a problem, Herald said.

It's expected to dry up this afternoon, but more rain is expected tomorrow. No heavy or severe weather is expected, Herald said.

Emergency dispatchers in Allegheny, Armstrong, Butler and Westmoreland counties were not reporting any weather-related problems early Monday morning.

The Trib's news partner, WPXI-TV, was reporting that part of Route 993 was closed in North Huntingdon because of flooding. Route 30 was suggested as an alternate route.

In the wake of Sunday's storms, Duquesne Light and First Energy were not reporting many power outages Monday morning. Of about 174 outages in Allegheny County around 4 a.m., most — 148 — were in Elizabeth Township.

Duquesne Light reported 44 outages in Churchill.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

