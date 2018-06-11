Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Regional

Gas prices coming down after Memorial Day surge

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Monday, June 11, 2018, 6:15 a.m.

Updated 12 hours ago

Gas prices are coming down after peaking before Memorial Day, according to GasBuddy.

Prices in Pittsburgh have fallen 2 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.14 per gallon yesterday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 731 stations in Pittsburgh.

That compares with the national average that has fallen 3.1 cents per gallon to $2.91.

In the Pittsburgh area, prices yesterday were 53.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago and are 7.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago.

The national average has increased 4.8 cents per gallon in the last month, and is 58.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

“Gasoline prices continue to fade after peaking just ahead of Memorial Day, largely in part due to previous discussion that OPEC may lift output, pushing oil prices back down to the mid-$60s,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

“As we've been expecting for months, gas prices will likely decline in the month of June as summer gasoline inventories continue to build and refiners continue to crank out fuels like gasoline and diesel,” DeHaan said. “A solid majority of states saw average gas prices decline last week, and I expect we'll hold that trajectory again this week.”

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me