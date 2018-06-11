Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Regional

Nigerian man arrested, accused of laundering real estate cash

Matthew Medsger
Matthew Medsger | Monday, June 11, 2018, 1:21 p.m.
www.weisspaarz.com

Updated 1 hour ago

A Nigerian man whom prosecutors say was at the center of a western Pennsylvania based email scam has been arrested by authorities in Nigeria, U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady announced today

Taiwo Musiliudeen Idris is charged with conspiracy to commit money laundering, according to prosecutors.

According to Brady, Idris was arrested after he and four others conspired to launder over $411,000 in real estate proceeds they had obtained using a business email compromise scheme.

According to court documents, a Maryland based real estate settlement company was fraudulently instructed by Idris to send sale proceeds to a bank account set up in western Pennsylvania instead of to seller's bank accounts.

Prosecutors say Idris, on April 29, 2016, sent false account information to the settlement company while claiming to represent a real estate seller.

“Deception is at the heart of every business e-mail compromise or CEO impersonation scheme. Attackers gain access to a corporate e-mail account and then spoof the owner's identity to defraud the company or its employees, customer or partners of money,” Brady said in a release. “We are committed to identifying and prosecuting anyone who uses the internet to financially exploit western Pennsylvania businesses and citizens.”

Four other men involved, Ismail Shitu, Nathanael Nyamekye, Adnan Ibrahim, and Akintayo Bolorunduro, have also been charged.

Shitu, Ibrahim, and Bolorunduro have pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering charges. Bolorunduro was sentenced to over five years in prison, Shitu and Ibrahim are scheduled for sentencing on Oct. 15. Nyamekye has a trial scheduled for September.

According to investigators, businesses can avoid becoming victims by applying some due diligence.

“These types of schemes are constantly evolving as criminals become more sophisticated in targeting their victims,” Chad Yarbrough, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the Pittsburgh FBI field office, said in a release. “The best way to avoid being taken advantage of is to verify the authenticity of requests before they are carried out.”

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me