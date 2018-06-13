Public hearing to be held on $46.9 million Columbia Gas rate increase request

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A public hearing will be held next week on a $46.9 million rate increase from Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania.

The state Public Utility Commission voted in April to investigate the company's request to increase its distribution rates.

The hearing will be held at the Courthouse Square Building in Washington, Pa.

Under the proposal, the average total monthly bill for a typical residential customer using 70 therms of gas per month would increase by 9 percent, from $91.63 to $99.88 per month. Columbia Gas also wants to increase the current monthly residential customer charge, from $16.75 to $18.25, also a 9 percent increase.

Columbia Gas provides natural gas service to about 426,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers in parts of 26 counties in western, northwestern, central and southern Pennsylvania.

The commission will make a decision by Dec. 15.

