Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Regional

One person in critial condition after officer-involved shooting in Fayette County

Emily Balser
Emily Balser | Sunday, June 17, 2018, 7:42 p.m.

Updated 9 hours ago

State police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in South Union Township on Sunday that left one person in critical condition.

State police Trooper Bob Broadwater said the incident began around 4 p.m. with a call of a suspicious person in the area of Hopwood-Fairchance Road.

Broadwater declined to give details on what led to the shooting, but said the suspicious person was walking in the residential area when the incident took place.

Police are releasing few details, but Broadwater said a press conference will be held at the state police Uniontown barracks at 11 a.m. Monday.

Broadwater declined to identify the victim or the officer involved in the shooting.

The victim was flown to a local hospital in critical, but stable condition, Broadwater said.

No one else was injured in the incident and officials said the public was not in danger.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or on Twitter @emilybalser.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me