One person in critial condition after officer-involved shooting in Fayette County

State police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in South Union Township on Sunday that left one person in critical condition.

State police Trooper Bob Broadwater said the incident began around 4 p.m. with a call of a suspicious person in the area of Hopwood-Fairchance Road.

Broadwater declined to give details on what led to the shooting, but said the suspicious person was walking in the residential area when the incident took place.

Police are releasing few details, but Broadwater said a press conference will be held at the state police Uniontown barracks at 11 a.m. Monday.

Broadwater declined to identify the victim or the officer involved in the shooting.

The victim was flown to a local hospital in critical, but stable condition, Broadwater said.

No one else was injured in the incident and officials said the public was not in danger.

