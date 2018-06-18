Air quality alert issued for several Western Pennsylvania counties
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has issued a "code orange" air quality alert for the Liberty/Clairton area for Monday.
A "code orange" means that air pollution concentrations within the region may become unhealthy for sensitive groups such as children, the elderly, and people suffering from asthma, heart disease, or other lung diseases.
The EPA recommends people in those groups reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, plan for less intense activities, take more breaks and spend time outdoors in the morning, when ozone levels tend to be lower. They also should watch for symptoms such as coughing or shortness of breath.
The DEP on Friday forecast Code Orange Air Quality Action Days for ozone Saturday through Monday.
In addition to well above normal temperatures...the air quality index (AQI) is forecast to be at an elevated level (orange) this weekend. pic.twitter.com/qQH5d6zSYn— NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) June 16, 2018
DEP Issues a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day Forecast for Southwest, Southcentral and Lehigh Valley Counties for June 16-18 ➡️ https://t.co/L5gqkSbWrF pic.twitter.com/APfxPdNRYM— PA Department of Environmental Protection (@PennsylvaniaDEP) June 15, 2018
Affected counties include Allegheny, Butler, Beaver, Armstrong, Washington, Westmoreland, and Fayette.
For more information visit http://www.airnow.gov and http://www.aqpartners.state.pa.us
