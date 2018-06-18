Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Regional

Air quality alert issued for several Western Pennsylvania counties

Madasyn Czebiniak
Madasyn Czebiniak | Monday, June 18, 2018, 4:30 a.m.
Those with asthma should follow their asthma action plans and keep quick-relief medicine handy.
Getty Images
Those with asthma should follow their asthma action plans and keep quick-relief medicine handy.

Updated 1 hour ago

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has issued a "code orange" air quality alert for the Liberty/Clairton area for Monday.

A "code orange" means that air pollution concentrations within the region may become unhealthy for sensitive groups such as children, the elderly, and people suffering from asthma, heart disease, or other lung diseases.

The EPA recommends people in those groups reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, plan for less intense activities, take more breaks and spend time outdoors in the morning, when ozone levels tend to be lower. They also should watch for symptoms such as coughing or shortness of breath.

The DEP on Friday forecast Code Orange Air Quality Action Days for ozone Saturday through Monday.

Affected counties include Allegheny, Butler, Beaver, Armstrong, Washington, Westmoreland, and Fayette.

For more information visit http://www.airnow.gov and http://www.aqpartners.state.pa.us

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @maddyczebstrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me