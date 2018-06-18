Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Regional

Trooper who shot Fayette County man placed on administrative duty during investigation

Jamie Martines
Jamie Martines | Monday, June 18, 2018, 12:18 p.m.

Updated 17 minutes ago

Pennsylvania state police officials Monday declined to identify the trooper who shot and critically wounded a man a day earlier in South Union Township, Fayette County.

Troopers responded at 4:08 p.m. Sunday to a call about a suspicious man wearing all black clothing and carrying a knife near Hopwood-Fairchance Road. They fired shots after the suspect approached them with a weapon described as a five- to six-inch-long edged blade, similar to that of a reciprocal saw, said state police Capt. Joseph Ruggery, commanding officer of Troop B, which includes Fayette County.

Kenneth Dwayne Shaffer Jr., 29, of Hopwood was shot once in the upper left chest. He was flown to the trauma center at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va., where he remains under guard.

Shaffer is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment and resisting arrest. He will be extradited to Pennsylvania once he recovers, Ruggery said during a news conference at the state police barracks in Uniontown.

Shaffer did not raise or brandish the blade during the incident, but also did not respond to multiple commands to stop moving towards the troopers, Ruggery said.

Shaffer refused to obey and responded "shoot me" to the troopers' commands, Ruggery said.

The troopers involved were not wearing body cameras. Cameras in their vehicles captured audio and video, Ruggery said.

"The incident was definitely captured in its entirety by the second trooper's mobile video recording system, and everything that we saw on there in a preliminary review corroborated the brief public safety statements that they made, and also the statements that the witnesses had made," Ruggery said.

Ruggery described Shaffer as being in critical but stable condition.

No troopers were injured. One trooper was treated at Uniontown Hospital for exposure to Shaffer's blood while providing first aid.

The trooper who shot Shaffer is on administrative duty during the investigation, Ruggery said.

Officials from the Troop B Washington Station will oversee the investigation, as is standard protocol.

Fayette County District Attorney Richard Bower declined to comment on whether the shooting was justified until the investigation is completed.

Jamie Martines is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at jmartines@tribweb.com, 724-850-2867 or on Twitter @Jamie_Martines.

