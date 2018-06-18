Grant supports Ft. Ligonier bastion dig, artillery makeover

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Fort Ligonier Association will use a $12,508 state grant to continue restoration of artillery wagons and carts at the recreated 1750s British fort.

The Keystone Historic Preservation grant, which the association must match, also will support an ongoing archeological dig meant to uncover the East Bastion of the wooden enclosure.

The award was one of 28 grants totaling nearly $1.3 million announced last week by the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission.

Jonathan Burns, director of Juniata College's Cultural Resources Institute, has led a team of students in annual summer digs at the fort since 2015. Assisted by area military veterans for the second year in a row, they are scheduled to resume work July 30 through Aug. 2.

The grant will allow the effort to continue in the summer of 2019.

“An authentic British map shows this East Bastion, so we know it was here and we're trying to find it,” said Julie Donovan, director of marketing and public relations at the fort.

An on-site lab is available for any unearthed artifacts that require extensive examination, Donovan noted.

“It's a wonderful way to give the students experience in actual archeology and laboratory work,” she said.

Period items that have emerged from the dig include musket balls, clay pipe stems and fasteners from British uniforms.

Burns has been honing in on a possible location of the bastion, according to Erica Nuckles, the fort's director of history and collections.

“Every year, he has a better idea where to look next,” she said, adding, “Archeology requires a tremendous amount of patience.”

Fort Ligonier has one of the most extensive displays of artillery pieces representing those used in the French and Indian War, Nuckles said. But, wooden carriages that were recreated for the pieces in the 1990s were made of oak, which has begun to deteriorate from exposure to the elements.

“Oak was authentic, but it's not a great material when you're leaving things outside,” she said. With the help of the grant, the fort association will continue gradually replacing the oak wagons and carriages with versions made from more durable treated pine.

Other area grant awards include:

Allegheny County

• City of Pittsburgh, $18,654.50, hiring a consultant to make recommendations for restoring historic windows in the 1915 Oliver Bath House, a contributing building in the East Carson Street Historic District.

• Daisy Wilson Artist Community, $25,000, developing a conservation plan for residential structures that contribute to the context of the August Wilson House in Pittsburgh's Hill District.

• Preservation Pittsburgh, $5,000, hiring a researcher to document Highland Park, founded in 1889, in an effort to have it listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

• University of Pittsburgh, $80,000, continuing efforts to repair and restore the Thaw Dome that protects the third largest refracting telescope in the country, at 30 inches, in the historic Allegheny Observatory.

Greene County

• Rivers of Steel Heritage Corporation, $65,000, supporting restoration of the W.A. Young & Sons Foundry and Machine Shop in Rices Landing.

Washington County

• Washington County Historical Society, $9.163, assisting with preservation of the 1876 LeMoyne Crematory, described as the first crematory in the Western Hemisphere.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.